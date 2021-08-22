Road Report: KYTC District 6 updates road work for coming week; be on lookout for delays, closures
KENTON COUNTY, KENTUCKY – HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO. • Brent Spence Bridge – I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (191.3 – 191.8 mile-marker) – A routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is underway. The project will require various lane closures on both the north and southbound decks of the bridge, as well as the closure of several ramps that provide access to the bridge.www.nkytribune.com
