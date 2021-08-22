Road Report: KYTC District 6 updates road work for coming week; be on lookout for delays, closures

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has started the design phase of three major stream improvement projects near the Ohio River in western Boone County. Two of the projects are adjacent to existing natural areas and parklands along Middle Creek near Boone Cliffs State Nature Preserve and the Dinsmore Homestead. A third project, which has been contracted through a turnkey provider, will protect several populations of running buffalo clover in addition to more than 4 miles of stream habitat improvements.