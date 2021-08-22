Billy Reed: Visit to Reds game on unbearably hot day serves as a reminder of the gift of good friendships

Last Thursday I went to Cincinnati with my friends Ronnie Galloway and Paul Haydon to see the Reds play the Chicago Cubs in a 12:35 exhibition game at Great America Ball Park. With me, it was sort of an ego thing. I’ve been a fan since Ewell “The Whip” Blackwell was the ace of the pitching staff, and I hate to go through a summer without seeing at least one game in person.