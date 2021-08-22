Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Billy Reed: Visit to Reds game on unbearably hot day serves as a reminder of the gift of good friendships

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago

Last Thursday I went to Cincinnati with my friends Ronnie Galloway and Paul Haydon to see the Reds play the Chicago Cubs in a 12:35 exhibition game at Great America Ball Park. With me, it was sort of an ego thing. I’ve been a fan since Ewell “The Whip” Blackwell was the ace of the pitching staff, and I hate to go through a summer without seeing at least one game in person.

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Billy Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Basketball#The Chicago Cubs#Kentucky Sports#The Kentucky Derby#Republican#Gabc#Ball Park Security#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

With weight of starting QB decision off his shoulders, UK’s Will Levis ready to assume leadership role

Will Levis doesn’t feel as much pressure now that he’s been named the starting quarterback at Kentucky. The Penn State transfer said the announcement last weekend that he would be the starting signal-caller in the season opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 4 felt “great” and was a “big weight off my shoulders.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy