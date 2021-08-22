Registration is now open for the return Adventure Crew’s Great Ohio River Swim set for August 29

On September 11, The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat will be presented by the Painted Stone Settlers at Shelbyville’s Red Orchard Park. The outdoor drama tells the story of Squire Boone’s Painted Stone Station in Shelby County and the real people who lived there in 1781, 240 years ago. This year four very special Kentucky authors will be part of the day’s lineup. These authors have each written various books about events or specific people who contributed to Kentucky’s rich history. Authors will have their books on hand to sign and sell.