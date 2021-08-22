Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Registration is now open for the return Adventure Crew’s Great Ohio River Swim set for August 29

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
Get ready to make a splash, The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, presented by TriHealth, returns to the riverfront Sunday, August 29. A fundraiser for Adventure Crew, the event is the only open water swim to travel across the Ohio River and back. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back (a distance of approximately one-half mile) while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration for the event is now open at hwww.greatohioriverswim.com.

