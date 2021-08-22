Letter: Sununu was wise to veto poorly conceived legislation

As you recently stated, "we know our fall surge in October, November could be worse than anything we've seen. We want to make sure we prepare for that." In the spirit of trying to provide public health expertise and advice, based on over 30 years of experience, I offer the following emergency action recommendations. Since you are already anticipating a huge surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, the goal for New Hampshire should not be solely to prepare for managing that surge, but much more importantly to do everything possible now to prevent the surge from being as large as anticipated. We can take action now that will reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as prevent the overwhelming of our healthcare system. We can also prevent future economic hardships and business closures if we take action immediately. In light of the delta variant spreading widely and quickly in New Hampshire, the time to implement strong preventive measures is now. I offer the following recommendations: