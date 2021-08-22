Cancel
Letter: Sununu was wise to veto poorly conceived legislation

By Editorials
Union Leader
 6 days ago

To the Editor: Great kudos to Gov. Chris Sununu for his wise vetoes of Senate Bill 141 and House Biill 344. These acts shifted to FBI-NICS screeners the background checks on handguns and other firearms, as well as rifles and shotguns. A Department of Safety (DoS) worker had long over-complicated...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

