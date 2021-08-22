Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Broadway Buskers: Damon Daunno and Heath Saunders

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway Buskers brings Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before the concert to secure a seat.

t2conline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Lucille Lortel
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Damon Daunno
Person
Ben Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Broadway Buskers#Nytw#Cbs#Jesus Christ Superstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MusicPage Six

Broadway superstar Laura Osnes fired from show for not being vaccinated

Page Six has learned that Broadway superstar Laura Osnes has been let go from a Hamptons show because she refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Osnes — who shot to fame when she won the talent search show “Grease: You’re the One That I Want!” in 2008, and has gone on to have a heavyweight Broadway career — was set to perform in front of a star-studded audience for a one-night production of “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29.
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

Broadway's Laura Osnes Defends COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal: 'My Case Is Personal'

Laura Osnes is standing by her decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid damning reports regarding her exit from a forthcoming concert. The actor and singer, best known for her performances in Broadway’s “Bandstand” and “Cinderella,” released a statement late Monday in which she confirmed that she and her husband, Nathan Johnson, have not yet been vaccinated.
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Broadway Buskers: Masi Asare and Joel Waggoner

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Alvin Ing, Pioneering Asian American Broadway Actor, Dies at 89

Alvin Ing, a pioneering Asian American Broadway actor who appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures,” died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. on July 31. He was 89. Ing’s representatives said that the fully-vaccinated actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-July and then contracted COVID-19 a few days later. After battling the illness for two weeks, Ing died due to cardiac arrest. Born in Honolulu, Ing studied music at the University of Hawaii before moving to New York at age 25 to pursue an acting career. He landed various roles in Off...
MusicEW.com

Beanie Feldstein to star in Funny Girl revival on Broadway

There's no raining on this parade: A Funny Girl revival is coming to Broadway next spring, with Beanie Feldstein starring as Fanny Brice. "The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," said the Booksmart actress in a statement. "So, it's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"
Palm Springs, CApalmspringslife.com

A Celebration of Broadway

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AAP - FOOD SAMARITANS. Food Samaritans (AAP) will begin its 2021-2022 season with a kickoff celebration at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 featuring the Broadway talents of Andrea McArdle at a private location in Palm Springs (address provided upon RSVP). There is no admission fee to attend, but attendance...
Theater & Danceazpbs.org

Great Performances “Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age”

Explore the world of Broadway from 1959 through the early 1980s as recounted by the Broadway stars who lived through it. Written, directed and produced by the late filmmaker Rick McKay and hosted by two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff, the new documentary is the long-awaited sequel to McKay’s award-winning 2003 film “Broadway: The Golden Age – By the Legends Who Were There.”
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Out At ‘Disney Princess – The Concert Tour’; Broadway’s Former Cinderella Replaced By ‘Anastasia’ Star Christy Altomare

Laura Osnes, Broadway’s former Cinderella who left an upcoming Hamptons concert event rather than get a Covid vaccine, is no longer a Princess: A Disney concert tour set to begin this fall has replaced Osnes with Christy Altomare, star of Broadway’s Anastasia. The new casting was confirmed to Deadline by a spokesperson for the Disney Princess – The Concert tour. According to the rep, the multi-city concert tour “will follow Disney Concerts’ COVID-19 safety policy, requiring cast and touring crew to be fully vaccinated, and will adhere to all local health protocols at each tour stop in an effort to maintain...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

The Glorious Corner

Hair at The Cutting Room (photo by Jeff Smith) HAIR AGAIN AT THE CUTTING ROOM — Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical is a rock musical with a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. The work reflects the creators’ observations of the hippie counterculture and sexual revolution of the late 1960’s, and several of its songs became anthems of the anti-Vietnam War peace movement. The musical’s profanity, its depiction of the use of illegal drugs, its treatment of sexuality, its irreverence for the American flag, and its nude scene caused much comment and controversy. The musical broke new ground in musical theater by defining the genre of “rock musical”, using a racially integrated cast, and inviting the audience onstage for a “Be-In” finale.
Performing Artst2conline.com

Theatre News: The Karate Kid, Mystic Pizza, Wicked, Songs For A New World, MJ and Bruce Willis

The Karate Kid is the latest film adaptation to become a musical. Set for a 2022 Pre-Broadway Run” the show has a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini. Pacific Overtures‘ Amon Miyamoto will serve as director. There will begin a limited engagement on May 25, 2022,at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center just outside St. Louis, MO. The musical will run through June 26, 2022. The 1984 film was so popular that is spanned five sequals, an animated television series and Netflix’s Cobra Kai, which will premiere its fourth season in December 2021.
Moviest2conline.com

The Broadway-Bound “Rebecca” Gets New Life In The True Crime Podcast

Burnt: The Show That Set Broadway Ablaze, a new true crime Broadway podcast, debuted exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network, August 23rd. Written and produced by former Playbill editor in chief, Blake Ross, Burnt is a new investigative series into the scandal that rocked the would-be Broadway musical Rebecca. T2C...
Performing Artstvinsider.com

WICKED in Concert

Exploring the music of the Broadway production “Wicked” with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. One of this century’s most “Popular” musicals, a reverse-angle Wizard of Oz origin story, stages a concert version of its most enduring songs to herald the reopening of Broadway and stages across the country this fall. Original stars Idina Menzel (who won a Tony as Elphaba) and Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda) are the hosts, with performances by Tony winners Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, Ali Stroker and everyone’s favorite EGOT, Rita Moreno, plus Glee veterans Amber Riley and Alex Newell, rising stars Isaac Powell and Ariana DeBose and more. That’s enough talent to send you over the rainbow—but that’s a different musical.
Theater & Dancehappeningsmagazine.net

A Night on Broadway opens 29th season at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm is thrilled to open its 29th season with A Night On Broadway playing Sept. 9 through Oct. 2. This original concert style musical revue will feature the best of Broadway combining favorites from the past along with the most recent musical hit sensations. The bright lights of Broadway...
MusicSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… George M Cohan

Take a trip through musical theatre history in this upbeat one-man journey through the life, music, and artistry of George M. Cohan starring Jon Peterson. This Performance on Screen is a dazzling showcase that reveals the essence of the man, his music, and the era of show business he helped shape.
Stratford, NYt2conline.com

Stratford Festival R+J Finds The Descriptive Power in Those Lines

I tried to wipe away the annoyance of a fellow theatre goer who was complaining to the very patient box office person about how terrible her seats were. “I can’t really see the stage, and we booked it sooo long ago, for our anniversary! There’s got to be something you can do! I’m so disappointed with you all!” Little did she know that this production had a lot to say about the visual, but I really tried to separate myself as I waited patiently behind her to pick up my ticket. She went away furious, but somewhere, deep inside me, I hoped she found some release, or at least a sense of peace, as it was a beautiful and warm Sunday afternoon in Stratford, Ontario, and we were about to see some live theatre, something we have all been missing for so long. And for me, especially after reading a bit about the stance of the production, this event was about something much bigger than great sight lines.
Celebritiesshowbizjunkies.com

Nicole Scherzinger Signs Up for NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Musical

Nicole Scherzinger is the newest addition to NBC’s Annie Live! cast, joining the upcoming live musical production in the role of Grace. NBC announced her participation and described her character, Grace, as “Daddy Warbucks’ chief of staff who welcomes Annie with open arms and a loving heart.”. Scherzinger joins a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy