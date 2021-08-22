Broadway Buskers: Damon Daunno and Heath Saunders

I tried to wipe away the annoyance of a fellow theatre goer who was complaining to the very patient box office person about how terrible her seats were. “I can’t really see the stage, and we booked it sooo long ago, for our anniversary! There’s got to be something you can do! I’m so disappointed with you all!” Little did she know that this production had a lot to say about the visual, but I really tried to separate myself as I waited patiently behind her to pick up my ticket. She went away furious, but somewhere, deep inside me, I hoped she found some release, or at least a sense of peace, as it was a beautiful and warm Sunday afternoon in Stratford, Ontario, and we were about to see some live theatre, something we have all been missing for so long. And for me, especially after reading a bit about the stance of the production, this event was about something much bigger than great sight lines.