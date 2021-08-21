Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Learn to Smell (Molecules) with Graph Convolutional Neural Networks

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn end to end project combining Chemistry and Deep Learning on Graphs. Here what we are going to accomplish are the following tasks:. Build a custom graph dataset formatted to work in DGL (Main subject in this post 😎) Prepare Train and Test datasets randomly (Good to know 👍) Define...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neural Networks#Graphs#Molecules#Rdkit#Ogb#Dgldataset#Gcn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Technologydailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
Coding & Programmingaibusiness.com

From Network Compression to DenseNets: A history of artificial neural networks

Neural network compression has many intriguing applications. The history of artificial neural networks started in 1961 with the invention of the “Multi-Layer Perceptron” (MLP) by Frank Rosenblatt at Cornell University. Forty years later, neural networks are everywhere: from self-driving cars and internet search engines to chatbots and automated speech recognition...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Tool for explainable face biometrics, neural networks open-sourced by TruEra

TruEra has made its tool for explainability in machine learning models based on neural networks, like many biometric systems, available as open source software, according to a company announcement. The new TruLens provides a uniform API for explaining models built with Tensorflow, Pytorch and Keras, with a uniform abstraction layer....
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

GLMs Part III: Deep Neural Networks as Recursive Generalized Linear Models

Mathematical Derivations and a Computational Simulation. Generalized Linear Models (GLMs) play a critical role in fields including Statistics, Data Science, Machine Learning, and other computational sciences. Part I of this Series provided a thorough mathematical overview with proofs of common GLMs, both in Canonical and Non-Canonical forms. Part II provided...
ScienceScience Now

Accurate prediction of protein structures and interactions using a three-track neural network

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. In 1972, Anfinsen won a Nobel prize for demonstrating a connection between a protein's amino acid sequence and its three-dimensional structure. Since 1994, scientists have competed in the biannual Critical Assessment of Structure Prediction (CASP) protein-folding challenge. Deep learning methods took center stage at CASP14, with DeepMind's Alphafold2 achieving remarkable accuracy. Baek et al. explored network architectures based on the DeepMind framework. They used a three-track network to process sequence, distance, and coordinate information simultaneously and achieved accuracies approaching those of DeepMind. The method, RoseTTA fold, can solve challenging x-ray crystallography and cryo–electron microscopy modeling problems and generate accurate models of protein-protein complexes.
ScienceMedicalXpress

The future of neural network models

Neuroscience is a field most obviously associated with medicine and/or psychology. However, my background in physics and computer science enables me to explore, and further understand, how the brain computes and stores information, identifying the underlying physical mechanisms and the interplay between them. My longstanding work with Professor Friedemann Pulvermüller...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Artificial Neural Network Using PySpark

This is a continuation of the Pyspark blog series. Previously I’ve shared the implementation of a basic Linear Regression using PySpark.In this blog, I’ll be showing another interesting implementation of a neural network using PySpark for a binary class prediction use-case. This blog will not be having lots of preprocessing steps but will give you an idea to implement it distributed environment especially when you run code in clusters in databricks. For Databricks environment if you want to leverage the TensorFlow, horovod is too handy for this or you can refer to the distributed tensorflow as well. But Horovod is recommended if you use it on the top of GPU clusters while working in the industry. However, I will make this blog too precise to understand pyspark way of neural network implementation for the readers.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Neural network helps augment 3D micro-CT images of fibrous materials

Researchers from Skoltech and KU Leuven have used machine learning to help reconstruct three-dimensional micro-CT images of fibrous materials. This task, which is required for the advanced analysis of these materials, is extremely difficult and tedious for humans. The paper was published in the journal Computational Materials Science. Micro-computed tomography...
ScienceNature.com

Integrating T cell receptor sequences and transcriptional profiles by clonotype neighbor graph analysis (CoNGA)

Links between T cell clonotypes, as defined by T cell receptor (TCR) sequences, and phenotype, as reflected in gene expression (GEX) profiles, surface protein expression and peptide:major histocompatibility complex binding, can reveal functional relationships beyond the features shared by clonally related cells. Here we present clonotype neighbor graph analysis (CoNGA), a graph theoretic approach that identifies correlations between GEX profile and TCR sequence through statistical analysis of GEX and TCR similarity graphs. Using CoNGA, we uncovered associations between TCR sequence and GEX profiles that include a previously undescribed ‘natural lymphocyte’ population of human circulating CD8+ T cells and a set of TCR sequence determinants of differentiation in thymocytes. These examples show that CoNGA might help elucidate complex relationships between TCR sequence and T cell phenotype in large, heterogeneous, single-cell datasets.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Cutting 'edge': A tunable neural network framework towards compact and efficient models

Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have enabled numerous AI-enhanced applications, such as image recognition. However, the implementation of state-of-the-art CNNs on low-power edge devices of Internet-of-Things (IoT) networks is challenging because of large resource requirements. Researchers from Tokyo Institute of Technology have now solved this problem with their efficient sparse CNN processor architecture and training algorithms that enable seamless integration of CNN models on edge devices.
MarketsIBM - United States

Build a recurrent neural network using Pytorch

Deep learning is vast field that employs artificial neural networks to process data and train a machine learning model. Within deep learning, two learning approaches are used, supervised and unsupervised. This tutorial focuses on recurrent neural networks (RNN), which use supervised deep learning and sequential learning to develop a model. This deep learning technique is especially useful when handling time series data, as is used in this tutorial.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla to offer Dojo neural network training as a service in the future: Elon Musk

Tesla’s AI Day promised to be a tour de force of the company’s FSD strategies and most ambitious projects, and it definitely did not disappoint. Elon Musk noted that AI Day was designed to boost recruitment. And considering how well the event has been received by those familiar with the bleeding edge of tech and computing, it would not be surprising if Tesla’s AI team sees substantial growth in the near future.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

A Guide to Estimator Efficiency

The concept of efficiency and its usage explained using a real world data set. In this article, we’ll cover the following topics:. What is a statistical estimator, and how is its efficiency defined?. How to calculate the efficiency of an estimator?. How to use efficiency to build better regression models?
Coding & ProgrammingElectronicsWeekly.com

Transfer Learning vs Incremental Learning for training neural nets

Brainchip, the AI processor specialist, has looked whether transfer learning is more efficient than incremental learning in training neural nets to perform AI/ML tasks.. In transfer learning, applicable knowledge established in a previously trained AI model is “imported” and used as the basis of a new model. After taking this shortcut of using a pretrained model, such as an open-source image or NLP dataset, new objects can be added to customize the result for the particular scenario.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Easily Draw Neural Network Architecture Diagrams

Using the no-code diagrams.net tool to showcase your deep learning models with diagram visualizations. As we work with increasingly complex neural networks, the architecture can grow into something difficult to comprehend and digest. And when we want to explain these architectures to technical and non-technical audiences, the usual model summary...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Getting Started with Deep Learning Using CNNs

Implementing the “Hello World!” of convolutional neural networks. A large part of the progress made in deep learning over the recent years is due to the concept of convolutional neural networks or CNNs. These networks have become the de-facto standard in all but the most trivial tasks in image processing. The basic concepts of CNNs originate from the 1980s, the first application to image recognition was published in 1989. Like so many topics in the field of deep learning the big advances came with more computing power and one major factor was using GPUs instead of CPUs for training starting in the mid 2000s.
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

The Inverse Problem in Random Dynamical Systems

Dynamical system used in weather prediction (see here) We are dealing here with random variables recursively defined by Xn = g(Xn), with X1 being the initial condition. The examples discussed here are simple, discrete and one-dimensional: the purpose is to illustrate the concepts so that it can be understood and useful to a large audience, not just to mathematicians. I wrote many articles about dynamical systems, see for example here. The originality in this article is that the systems discussed are now random, as X1 is a random variable. Applications include the design of non-periodic pseudorandom number generators, and cryptography. Also, such systems, especially more complex ones such as fully stochastic dynamical systems, are routinely used in financial modeling of commodity prices.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Generating Music Using Deep Learning

Introducing a new VAE-based architecture to generate novel musical samples. Deep learning has radically transformed the fields of computer vision and natural language processing, in not just classification but also generative tasks, enabling the creation of unbelievably realistic pictures as well as artificially generated news articles. But what about the field of audio — or more specifically — music? In this project, we aim to create novel neural network architectures to generate new music, using 20,000 MIDI samples of different genres from the Lakh Piano Dataset, a popular benchmark dataset for recent music generation tasks.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Easy, Breezy, EDA — An Update to My Latest Function

Column_name = col.title().replace('_', ' ') order = df[col].value_counts().index) plt.title(title, fontsize = 18, pad = 12) plt.xlabel(column_name, fontsize = 15) plt.ylabel("Frequency",fontsize = 15) print(f'{column_name} has {len(df[col].value_counts())} unique values. Alternative EDA should be considered.') After running the Austin Animal Center dataset through this function, here were some of the visuals that were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy