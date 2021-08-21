Learn to Smell (Molecules) with Graph Convolutional Neural Networks

This is a continuation of the Pyspark blog series. Previously I’ve shared the implementation of a basic Linear Regression using PySpark.In this blog, I’ll be showing another interesting implementation of a neural network using PySpark for a binary class prediction use-case. This blog will not be having lots of preprocessing steps but will give you an idea to implement it distributed environment especially when you run code in clusters in databricks. For Databricks environment if you want to leverage the TensorFlow, horovod is too handy for this or you can refer to the distributed tensorflow as well. But Horovod is recommended if you use it on the top of GPU clusters while working in the industry. However, I will make this blog too precise to understand pyspark way of neural network implementation for the readers.