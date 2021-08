NFTs and the sports industry are a match made in heaven: Rario connects the two with an exciting new NFT marketplace. The world of NFTs, blockchain gaming and digital collectibles is once again exploding, with world-renowned artists, musicians, sports clubs and celebrities flocking to the space to catch a piece of the action. Top auction houses such as Christies and Sothebys are listing NFTs for sale on a regular basis that goes for upwards of a million dollars and, in the gaming sphere, NFT game Axie Infinity reached $1 billion in trade with its popular crypto-based virtual economy.