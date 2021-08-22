Cancel
Missouri State

Conservation Corner - September: Missouri’s Top Banana

Boone Country Connection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that you don’t have to travel to an exotic island to pick a fresh, tropical fruit? There’s one that grows right here in Missouri . . . and it’s even native to the state. It does have an exotic-sounding name, though. The pawpaw. You’ll find them not among sun-bleached sands or humid rainforests, but in the dense shade of moist, lowland slopes in the Show-Me State, or in ravines, valleys, and often along streams. You might also look at the base of wooded bluffs. Pawpaws grow in colonies that can be recognized as large shrubs or small trees with slender trunks and a broad crown of leaves. Some of the plants grow as high as 30 feet.

