Wentzville Fall Festival to Include Rotary's Wine, Beer and Food Event Sept. 17 - 18

The annual City Fall Festival will be held in Historic Downtown Wentzville on Friday, Sept. 17 (6-10:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 18 (12 noon to 10:30 p.m.) This annual festival includes live music and local food and craft vendors. We partner with the Wentzville Rotary Club to offer the Beer, Wine & Food Festival but this is a family-friendly event with a kids area for children to play, and a teen talent contest with performances scheduled at various times throughout the two days. The band lineup includes Boom (6-8 p.m.) and Trilogy (8:30 - 10:30 p.m.) on Friday; and on Saturday: No Diggity (noon to 2 p.m.), A.D.D. (3-5 p.m.), Bullseye Wompats (5:30 - 7:30 p.m.) and Wildfire (8:30 - 10:30 p.m.)