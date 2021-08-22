Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville Fall Festival to Include Rotary's Wine, Beer and Food Event Sept. 17 - 18

Boone Country Connection
 7 days ago

The annual City Fall Festival will be held in Historic Downtown Wentzville on Friday, Sept. 17 (6-10:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 18 (12 noon to 10:30 p.m.) This annual festival includes live music and local food and craft vendors. We partner with the Wentzville Rotary Club to offer the Beer, Wine & Food Festival but this is a family-friendly event with a kids area for children to play, and a teen talent contest with performances scheduled at various times throughout the two days. The band lineup includes Boom (6-8 p.m.) and Trilogy (8:30 - 10:30 p.m.) on Friday; and on Saturday: No Diggity (noon to 2 p.m.), A.D.D. (3-5 p.m.), Bullseye Wompats (5:30 - 7:30 p.m.) and Wildfire (8:30 - 10:30 p.m.)

boonecountryconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Wentzville, MO
Wentzville, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Beer#Fall Festival#Eventbrite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy