Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids family helps with free meal and backpacks ahead of schools year

By Brian Tabick
KCRG.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family on the Southwest side of Cedar Rapids handed out backpacks and cooked free meals on Saturday ahead of the start of school. Shekita Tolbert and her husband, Donnell, grilled up hot dogs, brats, and hamburgers. The goal was to pass out more than 80 backpacks during their second giveaway. They said they know the struggle of feeding children, and getting them ready for school.

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 3

 

