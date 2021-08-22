UFC 266 Update: Dan Hooker, Nasrat Haqparast to Collide in Las Vegas on Sept. 25
Dan Hooker will square off against Nasrat Haqparast in a lightweight duel at UFC 266. The pairing was announced during the UFC on ESPN 29 broadcast on Saturday night. UFC 266 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 25 and is headlined by a featherweight championship clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Hooker vs. Haqparast is slated for the preliminary portion of the card.www.sherdog.com
