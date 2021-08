Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become, increasingly, one of the most discussed topics in the launch of new applications for mobile devices, by Startups as well as other companies. Tech companies are showing great interest in investing in AI, such as DeepMind, and Google’s $ 400 million purchase. However, the application of Artificial Intelligence is not limited only to digital assistants like Siri, but they serve a variety of purposes such as security in e-commerce. Today, many entrepreneurs are focusing on creating applications that use Artificial Intelligence to transform the customer experience.