2-bedroom flat in available in West End Housing Co-operative in Newcastle

By Inga Reichelt Firelight Coop
radicalroutes.org.uk
 7 days ago

West End Housing Co-operative wish to invite applications for a 2 bedroomed upper Tyneside flat in the Arthur’s Hill area of Newcastle upon Tyne. The property is available immediately. This is not a house share or a student let. It is intended for a single person or couple. The property...

radicalroutes.org.uk

Daily Mail

Pig farmers warn they will have to destroy 'perfectly healthy' animals after shortage of workers leaves 70,000 stranded on farms as supply chain crisis grips Britain

Farmers today warned they could have to start destroying healthy pigs after a shortage of HGV drivers and agricultural workers left 70,000 of the animals stranded on farms. The National Pig Association is the latest industry body to sound the alarm over the impact the UK's supply chain crisis is having on the economy.
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $99,900

Quaint and cozy two bedroom, one bathroom home nestled in the beautiful City of Bryan. You'll fall in love with the charm of this home. Make your appointments today to see this beautiful home.
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $65,700

Don’t miss this 2 bedroom 1 bath home that includes a flex room with a closet. Located just a short walking distance from the nature preserve. Backyard is partially fenced with more room to fence in for your family or furry friend. This home was majorly updated in 2014 including: HVAC, water heater, electrical &, French drains- with a whole kitchen renovation. Unfinished basement has two sump pumps. If you’ve been waiting for a well cared for home- this is it!
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Executive Broadmoor 2 Bedroom

Stunning , all on one level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on W. Cheyenne Rd.. with 1 carport. Location is near historic Broadmoor Hotel, with easy access to miles of urban and mountain trails. Masters suite with private full bath, walk in closet and king bed . Second bedroom is office and full size futon with walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter and ample working space, separate dinning – living room combination with gas fireplace. Sit on your balcony and listen to the Cheyenne creek rolling by. Then take a swim in the inside pool and hot tub area ,attached is the fitness center and outdoor balcony off the pool. Plenty of shade and nature surrounds you in the gated development of Village of Cheyenne Creek. Access to the Fountain Creek trail is only 5 blocks, and you’re only about a mile and a half from downtown and Cheyenne Canon. American the Beautiful Park and the Olympic Museum are 10 minutes by bike.
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available

8436 Gordon Drive is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Highland. There is a detached garage, driveway and spacious yard. Walk in the front door to find the dining area leading to the living room with a TV. The kitchen is to the left with everything you need! Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room. Then past the living room, there is a bathroom, two bedrooms fully furnished and an office that can be transformed into a 3rd bedroom. This home is ready now and fully furnished.
Claremont, NCHickory Daily Record

2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $150,000

Over 4 acres of commercial property located in the town of Claremont. Property sits less than 2 miles from Interstate 40 and less than 4 miles to downtown Conover. Zoned M-1. Property has older home and cleared acreage. Home is fair condition and salvageable. Tons of options!
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

2 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900

Open House August 22 2-4 PM. Well maintained unit with a lot of updates in the Tavern Grove community. Low HOA dues and just minutes to Liberty University and Wards Rd shopping/dinning. Main level features an open floor plan with bar area between kitchen and living room; all new LVP flooring throughout the main level. On the main level is a half bath for guests along with a private washer/dryer closet with room for storage. The kitchen has new subway tile backsplash along with new oven, microwave, and dishwasher that will stay with the home. Back patio is private and backs up to the woods making it great for cookouts. Upstairs is a large master with plenty of room for a small office space. The attic also has pull down steps making great storage space. The guest room and master share a full bath with double vanity sink. Don't miss this affordable and move-in ready townhouse with available USDA financing for no downpayment.
Wytheville, VASouthwest Virginia Today

2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $125,000

Very well maintained 2 bed/1 bath home in the Town of Wytheville. Within walking distance to George Wythe High School and the new Food City grocery store. Single level living with full basement providing plenty of extra storage space. Street parking with sidewalk leading to a large covered front porch. Living room has two large windows and is open to the dining room. The kitchen offers plenty of storage cabinets and gives access to the sun room. The sun room has stairs that go down to the basement. The property has a large back yard and side yard. New metal roof was installed last year. 1Gbps internet available through Shentel. Call today to schedule a private showing.
Baldwinsville, NYCitizen Online

2 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $112,000

Situated in the Town of Van Buren at Village Green, this two story townhouse, with no HOA fees, offers a galley kitchen with new flooring and expansive breakfast bar, a large living and dining area with access from the sliding glass door to a deck for your outdoor entertaining needs. There is also a half bath on the main floor for additional convenience. Upstairs there are 2 large bedrooms with one full bathroom between each of them. The master bedroom additionally offers a quaint space ideal for an entertainment area or a secluded office. The full basement has plenty of built-in storage, a newer water heater, and a washer and dryer. This unit is situated on such a delightful circle, come take a look!
Kannapolis, NCIndependent Tribune

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $199,900

Charming home situated right in the heart of Kannapolis and within walking distance of A.L. Brown H.S. This home is quite the beauty with all New Flooring throughout, Kitchen Cabinets, Tile backsplash, High End Appliances, Granite Countertops, all New Windows, New HVAC, Master Bath has gorgeous Porcelain Tile Shower and Floor, Master Bedroom has its very own walk out patio to enjoy those evenings under the stars. Everything in this home is NEW!! New Electrical throughout entire home as well as New Electrical Panel. Must See this home to appreciate all the details.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $139,900

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, plus a new non-conforming 3rd bedroom/office in the basement. Spacious Rec. room in basement with a new 3/4 bath in 2010, adds lots of extra living space. Large backyard with new patio, great for entertaining. Walk-up attic provides plenty of storage. Updated windows and kitchen in 2008, New HVAC system in 2014.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Central Flats celebrates with a full house

Eight months after the first tenants moved in, Central Flats was the site of celebration for city officials, Chamber ambassadors and P&R Companies and residents. The celebration was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s wonderful to finally celebrate the completion of Central Flats,” said Megan Holsclaw, operations manager for P&R...
Real EstateWashington Post

One-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op in D.C.'s West End lists for $295,000

The West End neighborhood of Northwest Washington is known for luxury condos such as the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton, 22 West, 2501 M St. and Westlight. But if you’d love to live in this part of town, where you can walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom, you don’t have to be a millionaire.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Ruckersville, VADaily Progress

2 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $540,000

This turnkey 10.87-acre horse farm has everything you need for you and your horses. Stepping into the charming Virginia farmhouse, a cozy living room with a Travertine tile floor greets you. To the right is a bedroom and bath that would also be perfect for an office space. The kitchen is open with recently replaced appliances, and there is a dining nook. You will love the private primary suite upstairs with its walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, two vanities, and a separate shower. Entering through the back door, you find a large mudroom leading to the kitchen. The Barnmaster center-aisle barn has eight 12 x 12 matted stalls with sliding windows and feed doors, a hot and cold wash bay, and a tack room with a bathroom. Turn out is easy with seven paddocks and four run-in sheds. Second access gates run through the middle of the paddocks. Water and electricity run to each paddock. An old arena with a bluestone base and arena light sit at the rear of the property. A nice trail runs along the perimeter of the farm and there is a wonderful building site at the rear of the property with mountain views. See online Brochure.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $260,000

Fantastic HISTORIC HOUSE in the town of FALMOUTH, just north of Fredericksburg. Tax records state year built as 1900 but front of house DATES FROM THE 1800s or earlier. House qualifies and has been approved for a HISTORIC designation. Bright, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, BEAMED ceilings, WOOD DOORS, wood siding and WOOD BURNING STOVE. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs all have HARDWOOD FLOORS. Charming PORCH along side and GRASSY REAR YARD overlook PRISTINE BABBLING BROOK that feeds into the RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER just beyond. This back yard is the PERFECT OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING SPACE. There is even a STONE FIREPIT and SEATING AREA in the rear down by the creek. Two to three DRIVEWAY PARKING spaces. Walk to local cafe. Just around the corner is the entrance to the BELMONT-FERRY FARM TRAIL, a two-mile paved path that connects three local parks. And the Fredericksburg VRE station is just 2.7 miles away. Sold in as-is condition.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $239,900

Enter into this FRESHLY PAINTED & UPDATED 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom STONEHENGE neighborhood TOWNHOME to experience the following RECENT IMPROVEMENTS: new gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS, ceiling fans, sliding glass patio doors, WASHER & DRYER, and more! Prepare meals in the WHITE KITCHEN with NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, relax in the SHADED, very PRIVATE large BACK DECK, and enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just minutes from anywhere in town!

