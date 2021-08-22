Cancel
'Everyone is just looking to make a profit': the people taking advantage of the cladding crisis

By Melissa Lawford
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding managers and freeholders have been profiting from inflated commissions when removing dangerous cladding in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, campaigners have warned. Leaseholders and the taxpayer could be overpaying because lease and management agreements incentivise agents to increase costs and charge for unnecessary work. Many have inflated the costs of the fixes by charging large commissions and high fees.

#Insurance#Cladding#Uk#Grenfell#Acm#Rendall Rittner#The New Build Database#50pc#Balmoral House#E J Capital Partners#Zurich
