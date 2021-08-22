9/11: One Day in America, review: a grand act of witness told in forensic detail
Where were you when it happened? I was quite young, so it's hazy. But I recall being annoyed because we switched from a sci-fi film to the news, and seeing my parents hunched around the TV, rapt like never before. Clearer, though, is the memory of being at school for the 10th anniversary. We stood to attention behind our desks for the minute's silence, and I watched our Latin teacher, who had been in New York that day, cry silently.
