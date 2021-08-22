Cancel
Look: Former Hawkeye Mekhi Sargent scores TD for Titans

By David Eickholt
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hawkeye Mekhi Sargent was one of the more consistent runners in the Kirk Ferentz era. The Key West, Florida native finished his career 20th in career rushing yards (1,740) and 11th in rushing touchdowns with 20. Now, he's pursuing his NFL dream with the Tennessee Titans. On Saturday night, the former Iowa standout finished with a team-high 78 yards on 16 carries and also caught a five-yard touchdown.

