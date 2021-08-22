Look: Former Hawkeye Mekhi Sargent scores TD for Titans

VICTORIA, Texas — The Victoria East Titans and Bay City Blackcats had their scrimmage at Memorial Stadium August 20th. Both teams started the scrimmage by taking turns on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Once both teams finished with special teams, the live quarters of play took place. At the start of the live scrimmage, the Titans would go four-and-out. The Blackcats would look to get their offense going, but would throw an interception which would give the Titans prime field position. Quarterback Jadon Williams takes the snap from the 32-yard-line and finds WR Terrance Terrell for the first touchdown. Bay City looked to put some points on the board with a wide receiver screen to the left, which would lead to a 20-yard-gain. The Blackcats continued to move the ball up the field via runs. The Bay City running back hit the hole hard and took the ball inside the two yard line. The Blackcats line up in wildcat formation and attempted to punch it in, but would fumble the ball and none other than Bryson Gardner would scoop it up and take it 96-yards to the house for the second score of the day for the Titans. The Titans would score five touchdowns the Blackcats scored two. Both start the regular season next week. The Titans start their season against the West Colombia Roughnecks. Bay City will face Sweeny.