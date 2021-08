No matter how tough the fight gets in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a peaceful rest may just be right around the corner. From the hopeful Tarrey Town to the stunning visuals of Sanidin Park Ruins, pockets of peace can be found all over the land, with each one providing a unique take on peace in the post-apocalyptic Hyrule. Despite the large number of resting spots in Hyrule, they can often be hidden or completely missed on the main quest. So relax, take a break, and enjoy a tour around Hyrule’s many wonderful and peaceful locations.