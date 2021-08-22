Moon Stories and Stargazing at Lewis & Clark Center
Families are invited to attend a stargazing event at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, August 22. The Cherokee Sanford Museum and Planetarium will host “Moon Stories” with Linda Burkhart, the Planetarium’s director. Burkhart will present stories on the moon and will assist listeners with a telescope to identify areas of the moon and constellations. Program will be held outdoors. As part of their duties to map the Louisiana Territory, which included present-day Siouxland, Captains Lewis & Clark took careful measurements of longitude and latitude coordinates. The moon, sun, and constellations all play an important role in calculating coordinates. Captain Lewis even noted the Northern Lights in his journal at the Corps’ winter encampment at Fort Mandan, North Dakota. No reservations required. For a complete list of Sgt. Floyd Week events visit: www.siouxcitylcic.com/exhibits/sgt-floyd-week/ The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.www.traveliowa.com
