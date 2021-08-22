Arthur Smith updated AJ McCarron's injury situation after preseason loss
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will have an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of damage to his injured right knee. The team will wait for that imaging before making declarations about his prognosis, but there's clearly cause for grave concern. McCarron got hurt in the second quarter of Saturday's 37-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium and did not return to the game.www.atlantafalcons.com
