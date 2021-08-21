Royals 4, Cubs 2: No no-no today!

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFor a while Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, it appeared the Chicago Cubs might be no-hit for the first time since Cole Hamels did it to them in July 2015. The @CubsNHS_Bot Twitter account has been faithfully counting up all the games since then, 899 regular-season Cubs games entering Saturday’s contest.

MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Here’s what the Cubs could do with Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is having the worst year of his career. It’s strange, actually — after a rising OPS and OPS+ for four straight years from 2017-20, Heyward’s performance has really gone in the tank. He’s currently hitting .198./271/.322, all career lows, and though he’s still relatively young (turns 32 next week), he seems to have lost a step defensively and his arm doesn’t appear to be what it used to.
MLBTimes Daily

Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals sweep Cubs in Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ian Happ batting third for Cubs Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed Ian Happ as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Happ will bat third in the Cubs' rotation this afternoon and will cover left field while Michael Hermosillo rides pine. Happ has a $3,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Ian Happ sitting for Crosstown Classic opener

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Happ is taking a seat while Patrick Wisdom shifts to left field and the third spot in the order. Matt Duffy is returning to the lineup to play third base and bat cleanup.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 13

I understand being patient with prospects, but somebody get Reginald Preciado out of Mesa. We want to see him on MiLB.tv! Owen Caissie too. The Iowa Cubs escaped the clutches of the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 5-4. Iowa got a quality start out of Adrian Sampson, who allowed just one...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Hunter Dozier heating up as Royals visit Cubs

Two rebuilding teams looking toward next season meet Friday when the Kansas City Royals visit Wrigley Field for the start of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Both teams have reason to be encouraged after playing well against contending teams this week. Kansas City took three of four against...
MLBNew York Post

Royals vs. Cubs prediction: Chicago the pick

The Royals are at Wrigley, and I haven’t been this excited since the U.S. women won the bronze medal game at the Olympics. Kansas City will start Brad Keller (7-12, 5.62 ERA), who has surrendered 10 runs in his last 14 2/3 innings. No, not good. To make matters worse the Royals (20-37 on the road) are like bananas. They don’t travel well.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Grandal 8 RBIs in return from IL, White Sox beat Cubs 17-13

Yasmani Grandal has some work to do when it comes to having enough energy for his catching duties after being sidelined by a knee injury. His swing looks pretty good. Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 17-13 on Friday night.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Bubic's pitching helps Royals beat woeful Cubs

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic took a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead Kansas City to a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Bubic (4-6) gave up two runs on one hit in 6 1/3 innings for Kansas City, which notched its fifth victory in the past six games. Nicky Lopez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases to lead the Royals on offense.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Perez, Royals aim to extend Cubs’ home skid

Catcher Salvador Perez is enjoying a career year for the Kansas City Royals, who continue their three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The 31-year-old hit two of the Royals’ season-high five homers in Friday’s 6-2 victory as Kansas City won for the fourth time in their last five games.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs tie dubious mark with loss to Royals

Over the last few years, the Cubs have made a lot of history. More came Saturday but it wasn’t the kind they like to see. With Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Royals, the Cubs dropped their 12th straight at home, matching a franchise record set in 1994. Since their last home win on July 26, the Cubs have been outscored 90-32.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs allow five homers in loss to Royals

Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in...
MLBallfans.co

KC Royals vs. Cubs: Take heed of this former Royal

Little will be at stake for either team when the KC Royals begin a three-game visit to the Cubs and Wrigley Field Friday afternoon. Their almost identical and disappointing records—52-68 for Kansas City, 54-69 for Chicago—mean both clubs’ 2021 seasons will end far short of the playoffs. But don’t look...
MLBRoyals Review

Gamethread CXXII: Royals at Cubs

Suddenly the Royals have won four of their last five games and looked entirely competent after an awful series in St. Louis last weekend. Kris Bubic was the last starter in that St. Louis series and to give you an idea how awful his outing was he had a -4 Game Score v2 per FanGraphs. For context, every player starts with 50 points and gains or loses them based on how well or poorly they pitch; it’s extremely hard to get a negative number. However, seven runs in 1.1 innings will do it. Before that start, he had just snapped a streak of four straight quality starts by throwing 4.2 innings of one-run ball the previous weekend, also against St. Louis. He just turned 24 two days ago and he’s not even arbitration-eligible until the 2023 season so it’s not like he’s about to run out of chances but it would sure make us all feel better if he could avoid any truly terrible starts for the rest of 2021.
MLBchatsports.com

Royals 6, Cubs 2: Eleven home losses in a row

I will not miss Zach Davies when he’s gone from the Chicago Cubs. And make no mistake, he won’t be back in 2022. Every now and then Davies has a good outing, but he did not have one Friday. Four solo homers off him were more than enough for the Royals as they defeated the Cubs 6-2. It was the Cubs’ 11th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field, dating back to July 27, before the selloff. One more ties the franchise record, which was set in 1994.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Bubic deals six innings of no-hit ball in Royals victory over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday. Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run, and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits.

