WWE SummerSlam Results: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

The following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena – If Reigns Doesn’t Win, He Leaves WWE. A slow start with Reigns taunting the crowd. Reigns beat him down in the early going. They brawled to the floor with Cena being tossed into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Cena went for a quick AA, but Reigns blocked it. Cena with a few right hands then went for a shoulder block, but got chopped down. Cena with a side walk slam then Reigns caught him with a guillotine choke, but Cena got out. Reigns with a superman punch. Cena with a knee strike to Reigns then an AA for a near fall. Cena with the STF, but Reigns got to the bottom rope. Outside the ring, Reigns caught him with the drive by. Cena with an AA through the announce table for a near fall. Back in the ring, Cena went for the AA, but Reigns hit him with a superman punch for 2. Cena with an AA off the middle rope for a near fall. They traded strikes before Reigns hit the spear for the win.