Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SummerSlam Results: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena – If Reigns Doesn’t Win, He Leaves WWE. A slow start with Reigns taunting the crowd. Reigns beat him down in the early going. They brawled to the floor with Cena being tossed into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Cena went for a quick AA, but Reigns blocked it. Cena with a few right hands then went for a shoulder block, but got chopped down. Cena with a side walk slam then Reigns caught him with a guillotine choke, but Cena got out. Reigns with a superman punch. Cena with a knee strike to Reigns then an AA for a near fall. Cena with the STF, but Reigns got to the bottom rope. Outside the ring, Reigns caught him with the drive by. Cena with an AA through the announce table for a near fall. Back in the ring, Cena went for the AA, but Reigns hit him with a superman punch for 2. Cena with an AA off the middle rope for a near fall. They traded strikes before Reigns hit the spear for the win.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Summerslam#Stf#Aa#Roman Reigns Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been an edition to remember with Roman Reigns coming face to face with ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in a contract signing for ‘The Head of the Table’s’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Michael Cole’s bold message to this AEW star recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire

Roman Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. ‘The Tribal Chief’ called out Cena recently and warned him ahead of their clash. Roman Reigns forewarns John Cena. Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank and immediately set...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

Could Roman Reigns be leaving WWE? WWE SmackDown this week was a huge night for the company as it was the final edition of the show before WWE’s SummerSlam pay=per-view event. It was a jammed back show which saw WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion defeating Zelina Vega and Carmella in a handicap match and Seth Rollins getting doused in ‘blood’ on the way towards Rollins’ pay-per-view encounter with ‘The Rated R Superstar’ Edge. Roman Reigns’ expensive WWE contract recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals WWE 2021 Paycheck

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been top-notch with his performances for over a year now. It turns out that he has taken credit for WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings being a massive success. Earlier this week, WWE announced that its Q2 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year, and the company set records across digital and social platforms, with 11.2 billion digital video views and 394 million hours consumed.
WWENew York Post

Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch returns couldn’t save flawed WWE SummerSlam

WWE can sure book the big moments — the rest of it is where they continue to struggle. The SummerSlam per-view-view at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night was a perfect example of where WWE is. It delivered massive returns with Becky Lynch – though it even messed that up – and then a bearded Brock Lesnar to confront Roman Reigns to close the show.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Smackdown Spoiler Leaks

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made a shocking return at WWE SummerSlam following the main event match between Roman Reigns and John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship. ‘The Beast’ is seemingly eyeing to reclaim the title by dethroning ‘The Tribal Chief’. There have been speculations regarding the persona of Lesnar upon his return, given that Reigns is a heel. Roman Reigns ‘Disrespects’ Braun Strowman After Firing.
WWEringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon ‘Loved’ How Far John Cena & Roman Reigns Took Their Segment On WWE SmackDown

John Cena and Roman Reigns opened up SmackDown this week with a segment that still has fans talking. The two SummerSlam opponents threw some serious shots at each other, including a mention to Dean Ambrose and Nikki Bella. This was a powerful segment that also stands as a rare example of Vince McMahon trusting people enough to have creative freedom on his television program.
WWEringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Enjoyed John Cena’s Dig At Roman Reigns Running Dean Ambrose Out Of WWE

Roman Reigns and John Cena threw down on the microphone in a big way. Ringside News exclusively reported that they did not rehearse and avoided each other to get the most genuine reaction possible. Vince McMahon was a big fan of how far they went, and John Cena threw some serious bombs at Reigns by bringing his old Shield brothers into the mix.
Celebritiesewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Reacts To Batista Not Wanting To Work With Him In The Movie

Earlier this year, Batista stated he has zero interest in starring in a movie with John Cena and The Rock. Cena recently answered fan questions for Esquire. “I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor,” Cena said. “He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective.
WWE411mania.com

Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is Bigger Than Wrestlemania

During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Paul Heyman hyped up tonight’s match between John Cena and Roman Reigns at WWE Summerslam, calling it bigger than a Wrestlemania. He said: “Yes, bigger. Bigger than even a Wrestlemania. This is beyond a passing of the torch. This...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To John Cena’s Recent Comments About The Shield

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns commented on John Cena’s comments about The Shield during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if Cena ever helped The Shield out...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Update On WWE Ticket Sales – John Cena Drives Numbers, More

You can check out some updates on the current ticket sales for some upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The live events that had tickets on sale before the John Cena return announcement wound up selling an average of 2,584 more tickets when his name was announced. That’s a 46% increase.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman pays tribute to John Cena

Paul Heyman currently plays the role of special consultant serving Roman Reigns. The latter is experiencing perhaps the best moment of his entire career, having finally managed to show off all his immense talent. The WWE Universe, which for years had harshly criticized him, appreciated the change in his character, so much so that it gave him genuine standing ovations on more than one occasion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy