The Vikings are set to take on the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in their second of three preseason games. After resting more than 30 players in the opener and watching their second and third-stringers get routed 33-6 by the Broncos, the Vikings will play their starters for at least a couple series in this game. Mike Zimmer said this week that he wants to see the team have some success to build confidence as the regular season approaches.