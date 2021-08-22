Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Single tickets for all San Francisco Symphony 2021–22 Season Concerts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, CA—Single tickets for the San Francisco Symphony’s 2021–22 season go on sale starting 8am via the Davies Symphony Hall box office on Tuesday, August 31 and will be available online and via phone beginning 10am the same day. For the full 2021–22 concert schedule, please refer to the 2021–22 Season Calendar. To learn more about the 2021–22 season, read the Season Announcement press release.

