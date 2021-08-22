Television Q&A: Looking for information on singer, songs
Q: What happened to K.T. Oslin? She was a beautiful singer. Answer: Oslin died in December 2020 at the age of 78, reportedly following a long battle with Parkinson's disease and recent COVID-19 diagnosis. She was indeed a fine singer, songwriter and conveyer of humor, pathos and wisdom. (I am listening to my copy of her greatest hits collection "Songs from an Aging Sex Bomb" as I write this.) The winner of Grammys and other awards was "born Kay Toinette Oslin in Crossett, Arkansas in 1942," said Billboard, and "had an unusual path to country stardom.
