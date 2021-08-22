Television Q&A: Looking for information on singer, songs

"THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL": Brooke and Ridge are horrified when Eric tears up the divorce papers, asks Quinn to move back in and puts her portrait over the mantle. Although the feelings for each Quinn and Carter are palpable, they wretch each other out of their lives. Sheila sends Finn a "goodbye" text as part of her plot to stay in her son's life. Still fearful of Sheila, Steffy hires bodyguards. Jack is unable to get Sheila to leave town. Zende is impressed when Paris helps Finn deal with having Sheila as his biological mom. Jack admits he is Finn's biological dad. Sheila plots to be in her son and grandson's life, and how to get Steffy away from Finn. No matter what, she has to.