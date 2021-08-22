Beth McKee-Huger: Our energy diet needs an urgent overhaul

It’s hot out there. When I am harvesting vegetables and shoveling compost, sweat pours down my face and soaks my hair under my sunhat. We try to protect the vegetables with irrigation and shade cloth. And we try to protect the farmers — ourselves — from overheating by doing our hardest farm work early in the day and in the evening. While we can set our own schedule to get the work done, farm laborers and roofers and highway construction crews are out there at the times set by the boss. We constantly check weather forecasts but 3.5 inches of rain in two hours took us by surprise.