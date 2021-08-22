Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Beth McKee-Huger: Our energy diet needs an urgent overhaul

By Beth McKee-Huger News, Record
greensboro.com
 6 days ago

It’s hot out there. When I am harvesting vegetables and shoveling compost, sweat pours down my face and soaks my hair under my sunhat. We try to protect the vegetables with irrigation and shade cloth. And we try to protect the farmers — ourselves — from overheating by doing our hardest farm work early in the day and in the evening. While we can set our own schedule to get the work done, farm laborers and roofers and highway construction crews are out there at the times set by the boss. We constantly check weather forecasts but 3.5 inches of rain in two hours took us by surprise.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Duke Energy#Energy Storage#Natural Gas#United Nations#The N C House#Hb#Rggi#Ncga#The General Assembly#The U S Senate#Episcopal#News Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Related
Energy Industrycarolinajournal.com

Let’s not create our own energy crisis

North Carolina would make a huge mistake, if it focuses on wind and solar power to meet state government’s clean-energy goals. That’s the warning from an expert who crunched the numbers for the John Locke Foundation. “We’re heading toward a potential energy crisis if we follow this plan,” said Jordan...
AgricultureEETimes.com

Renewable Energy, Tech Innovation Needed to Slow Climate Change Â Â Â

Mitigation and adaptation to climate change are two of the century’s most pressing issues. The energy issue, or more specifically, overall energy use and reliance on fossil fuels, is at the root of these problems. To succeed in controlling global warming, the world must utilize energy in a more effective way, relying on green energy sources for transportation, heating, and cooling.
Kingston, NYscenichudson.org

Greater Leadership Needed to Confront Global Warming

During a recent walk along the Hudson River Brickyard Trail in Kingston, the magnificent views I normally enjoy were shrouded in smoke that had blown cross-country from the massive wildfires in the West. Shortly after, during a family visit to the Pacific Northwest, we had to check the state fire and air quality maps each day to ensure we would not be crossing into dangerous territory in our travels.
Environmentwholefoodsmagazine.com

Code Red for Humanity

On August 9, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a 3,000-page report that experts says offers an “unprecedented degree of clarity” about the future of our planet. Hundreds of top scientists contributed to the report, and called it a “code red for humanity.”. IPCC pointed out...
ScienceSeattle Times

Many measures of Earth’s health are at worst levels on record, NOAA finds

A fatal virus and a massive economic downturn did not stop planet-warming gases in the atmosphere last year from rising to their highest levels in human history, researchers say. Barely a year after the coronavirus grounded planes, shuttered factories and brought road traffic to a standstill, the associated drop in carbon emissions is all but undetectable to scientists studying our air.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

Five Climate Takeaways for Companies From IPCC Report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) sixth assessment report, published Aug. 9, focuses on the physical science of climate change. The results: human caused climate change is increasing temperatures faster than virtually all IPCC scenarios considered, and stringent emissions reductions are required. The report describes both the current state...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Embodied Carbon: A Hidden Climate Challenge

The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) notes in a new report that "the solutions for addressing embodied carbon in buildings have not been widely studied in the United States, leaving a significant knowledge gap for engineers, architects, contractors, policymakers, and building owners." This is one of many understatements in the report, which is titled "Reducing Embodied Carbon in Buildings." Embodied carbon is pretty much ignored in North America; it is the blindspot of the building industry. This report may help change that.
CarsGreenBiz

The urgent need to clean up transportation

The bold EV targets set by President Joe Biden that 50 percent of all new vehicles in 2030 be electric underscore the growing consensus that we must rapidly electrify transportation. Three major automakers — GM, Ford and Stellantis — also issued a joint statement committing to 40 to 50 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030. These statements are a game changer, as vehicles currently produce 29 percent of U.S. carbon emissions and emit pollution that leads to hundreds of thousands of premature deaths around the world every year.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

IPCC Report Shows Urgent Need for Two International Climate Policies

Since the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its massive report on Aug. 9, the report’s “key takeaways” have been widely covered. One of the scientists who authored the report powerfully distilled its import down to one key takeaway. "[W]e know enough,” Dr. Joeri Rogelj of the Grantham Institute...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

It's Time to Put Our Buildings on a Plant-Based Diet

Joe Giddings is an architect and activist in the United Kingdom and the campaign coordinator at Architects Climate Action Network (ACAN), a role that introduced him to Treehugger readers earlier. With all the dire and pessimistic stories that have been published since the United Nation's recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, he remains cautiously optimistic.
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Solve the climate crisis

Since George Will, in his column (Aug. 14, “With a closer look, certainty about ‘existential’ climate threat melts away”), quotes only one source, Steven Koonin, let me do the same thing with an article from Yale Climate Connections. In his article, titled “A critical review of Steven Koonin’s ‘Unsettled’” (May...
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

EPA to Recognize Green Chemistries That Cut Greenhouse Gas (1)

An EPA pollution prevention program will publicly recognize chemicals and chemical manufacturing methods that reduce greenhouse gases. The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it’s added greenhouse gas reduction to the list of environmentally beneficial attributes it will recognize through next year’s Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. Companies, academic institutions, and...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Exxon sting surfaces in climate litigation

A secret recording of an Exxon Mobil Corp. lobbyist has surfaced in climate change litigation against the oil giant. A group of academics and climate activists cited the video in a "friend of the court" brief filed late yesterday in Minnesota’s climate lawsuit against Exxon and other fossil fuel companies in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
California Stateedf.org

Net-Zero Emissions Bill Advances in the California State Senate

(Sacramento, CA — Aug 26, 2021) Today, the California State Senate Appropriations Committee moved the Climate Crisis Act (AB 1395), co-authored by Assembly Members Al Muratsuchi and Cristina Garcia, off of the suspense file to the Senate floor for debate. The bill would codify California’s commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible and no later than 2045. Additionally, the bill includes provisions to ensure that California directly reduces emissions 90% below 1990 levels by 2045.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Taking Stock of Fossil Fuel Reform Under Biden

The Biden Administration came into office with ambitious climate policies and has already faced multiple legal challenges – including several lawsuits and a recent ruling from a Louisiana court blocking the nationwide pause on new oil and gas leasing. But the Administration still has options in the fight against climate change.
Energy IndustryDaytona Beach News-Journal

At Duke Energy, customers are our top priority

Florida Power & Light attacked Duke Energy Florida in these pages in order to deflect from legitimate press scrutiny. We want to set the record straight because our customers are our priority. Our customers deserve electricity that is reliable, affordable, increasingly clean and more secure, with additional customer options and...
EnvironmentThe Free Press

My View: Climate change — ho hum — who cares?

”They went on playing politics until their world collapsed around them.” — U Thant, former secretary general of the U.N., in a statement to the U.N. General Assembly in 1970. As I write this, it’s a beautiful day in southern Minnesota. Eighty degrees, low humidity, nearly perfect. But not too...
Congress & CourtsTree Hugger

US Congress Advances Key Climate Legislation

The U.S. Congress has forged ahead with two multi-trillion-dollar pieces of legislation that could allow the country to slash greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. Earlier this week, the Democratic leadership in the House was able to push through with a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint despite opposition from nine moderate Democratic lawmakers who had threatened to boycott the legislation. According to an analysis by Friends of the Earth, these representatives have collectively received $2.5 million in campaign contributions from Big Oil.
Hawaii StateWest Hawaii Today

Hawaii on track to meet zero emissions deadline in effort to fight climate change

Despite a grave warning from the United Nations about the impending danger of climate change, state officials believe Hawaii is making good progress toward protecting the environment. Earlier this month, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its Sixth Assessment Report about how climate change is affecting the global...

Comments / 0

Community Policy