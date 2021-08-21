Cancel
Yuba State Park issues reminder about vehicles on sand

By Jared Turner, Victoria Hill, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEVAN, Utah (KUTV) — State Park officials reminded visitors at Yuba Lake in Central Utah to keep vehicles off the sand and drive a minimum of 100 yards from the water's edge. The park first issued a warning about the mud on Aug. 7, when they shared that a large...

