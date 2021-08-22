Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscopes: Aug. 22

Post-Star
 6 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The financial aspect of your day is important to tend to. But with so many more meaningful matters at hand, the issue of money will settle into a position far down your list, which is where it belongs. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you didn’t think...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Aries#Taurus#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestyleElite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Is A Bit Of An Astrological Roller Coaster

Get ready, because you’re in for a week filled with astrological ups and downs. You might feel the burn immediately, because on Aug. 2, the sun in Leo will oppose Saturn — planet of limitations and restriction — which could definitely put a damper on things. Right now, the sun wants everyone to party all through the night, but Saturn is more like the cranky neighbor who keeps asking you to turn the music down. This stand-off between both planets could leave you feeling strained, as though everything is harder than it needs to be. But don’t worry, your August 2, 2021 weekly horoscope is just getting interesting.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For 8/28/2021: Leos, A Jealous Co-worker May Give You Sleepless Nights, Says Christopher Renstrom

Aries – Money will not be an issue since money will come your way. You will be able to grow your current business and give it a boost. You are inclined to be proud of a family member’s accomplishments. When traveling, avoid taking a shortcut because challenges are expected. Property and earlier investments are projected to yield excellent profits. Students will overcome all obstacles in order to achieve their goals.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Aug. 23

Today’s Birthday (08/23/21) Raise and grow your physical performance this year. Regular health routines energize you. Ride a professional surge this summer, before an autumn adjustment in educational direction. Settling into domestic joys this winter energizes springtime travels, research and investigation. You’re building vitality, strength and endurance. To get the...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 27, 2021: Happy birthday Aaron Paul; Sagittarius, business relationships shift

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Aaron Paul was born in Emmett, Idaho, on this day in 1979. This birthday star won three Emmy awards for his performance as Jesse Pinkman on the acclaimed series “Breaking Bad.” He also portrayed Eddie Lane on “The Path” and played recurring roles on “Westworld,” “Truth Be Told” and “Big Love.” On the big screen, Paul’s film rsum includes parts in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” “Welcome Home” and “American Woman.”
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 20, 2021: Cancer, be passionate about high goals; Pisces; charitable instincts kick in

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor James Marsters was born in Greenville, Calif., on this day in 1962. This birthday star portrayed Victor Stein on the series “Runaways” and Victor Hesse on “Hawaii Five-O,” though he may be best known for playing Spike on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off, “Angel.” Marsters’ film rsum includes performances in “New Life,” “Dragonball Evolution” and “P.S. I Love You.” Marsters has also performed with a rock band called Ghost of the Robot.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 17, 2021: Leo, dedicated effort ensures success; Libra, lend some fun to group meetings

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Tammy Townsend was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 1970. This birthday star portrayed Kira Cooper on “K.C. Undercover” from 2015 to 2018. She currently plays the role of Candace on “Stuck with You” and has appeared on episodes of “Big Shot,” “The Wilds” and “Five Points.” On the big screen, Townsend’s film work includes appearances in “The Workout Room,” “One Crazy Christmas” and “Preacher’s Kid.”
LifestyleMetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 25-31)

ARIES: March 21 – April 19: Aries mythologist Joseph Campbell advised us to love our fate. He said we should tell ourselves, "Whatever my fate is, this is what I need." Even if an event seems inconvenient or disruptive, we treat it as an opportunity, as an interesting challenge. "If you bring love to that moment, not discouragement," Campbell said, "you will find the strength." Campbell concludes that any detour or disarray you can learn from "is an improvement in your character, your stature, and your life. What a privilege!" Few signs of the zodiac are inclined to enthusiastically adopt such an approach, but you Aries folks are most likely to do so. Now is an especially favorable time to use it.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Aug. 24, 2021: Dave Chappelle, take the initiative to make things happen

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rupert Grint, 33; John Green, 44; Dave Chappelle, 48; Steve Guttenburg, 63. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative to make things happen. Dream big and explore what’s possible. Question shortcuts, and be prepared to implement last-minute changes that will save you time and money. Focus on building a strong foundation for what’s to come. Don’t back down when patience and expertise are gateways to success. Believe in your ability to finish what you start. Your numbers are 9, 16, 24, 26, 32, 38, 44.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 22, 2021: Aries, project requires staying power; Sagittarius, be an inspiration

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Melinda Page Hamilton was born in New York City on this day in 1974. This birthday star is known to TV fans for playing Anna Iguero on “Messiah” and Claire Telesco on “How to Get Away with Murder.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Dirty John,” “The Resident” and “Damnation.” On the big screen, Hamilton’s film work includes roles in “M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters,” “God Bless America” and “Not Forgotten.”
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Aug. 27, 2021: Chandra Wilson, put some muscle behind your words

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kayla Ewell, 36; Jessie Mei Li, 36; Sarah Chalke, 45; Chandra Wilson, 52. Happy Birthday: You’ll sail to victory if you stay on course, don’t give up and make a point to enjoy the ride. Life is about achieving happiness, and it’s your responsibility to take the initiative to engage in pastimes with people who add to your mental and emotional well-being. Put some muscle behind your words. Surpass your expectations. Your numbers are 3, 14, 22, 25, 32, 36, 46.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 28, 2021: Cancer, believe in yourself; Aquarius, follow a friend’s lead

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Kelly Overton was born in Wilbraham, Mass., on this day in 1978. This birthday star has portrayed Vanessa on the series “Van Helsing” since 2016. She also played Nina Brenner on “Legends” and Rikki Naylor on “True Blood,” and she starred in the TV movie “A Secret Service Christmas.” On the big screen, Overton’s film work includes performances in “In My Sleep,” “The Collective” and “It Runs in the Family.”
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 8/28/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are things really kaput or are you just being proud and stubborn? Sometimes the heroic thing to do is doing what doesn't come easily. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Your relentless pursuit of a matter gets attention. And it won't all be negative. A certain someone's quite intrigued by this side of you.
LifestyleElite Daily

Your September Horoscope Promises An Exciting End To A Busy Summer

Though summer may be coming to an end, don’t expect life to slow down too much. Virgo season tends to prompt a lot of productivity for each sign, as everyone scrambles to get their lives together after a lively, active, and possibly strenuous three months. With all of that exhausting energy in the rearview, it’s time to reevaluate your priorities and make some adjustments if necessary. Since Virgo is a mutable earth sign, it shouldn’t be too challenging. Your September 2021 monthly horoscope actually promises a productive and efficient end to a busy summer.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Aug. 28, 2021: Jack Black, build your strength mentally, physically and emotionally

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lexi Underwood, 18; Jason Priestley, 52; Jack Black, 52; Shania Twain, 56. Happy Birthday: Embrace change, learn as you go and expedite your plans with enthusiasm. Take pride in what you do, and shoot for the stars. Share your enthusiasm and victories with loved ones. Build your strength mentally, physically and emotionally, and the financial rewards will fall into place. An innovative, optimistic attitude will take you wherever you want to go. Your numbers are 5, 18, 20, 27, 33, 37, 45.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 15, 2021: Gemini, loved ones prove loyal; Scorpio, your powerful ideas surprise

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Christine Adams was born in London, England, on this day in 1974. This birthday star portrayed Lynn Pierce on the series “Black Lightning” from 2018 to 2021. She also played the recurring role of Agent Weaver on TV’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and has appeared on episodes of “Counterpart,” “Feed the Beast” and “Pure Genius.” On the big screen, Adams’ film work includes roles in “Profile,” “Tron: Legacy” and “Batman Begins.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy