In many cases, the news of a divorce can come as a surprise and it can be disappointing. You might have been together for several years, and quite naturally, just expected to grow old with them. More than likely, they are adamant about the divorce, and unwilling to change their mind. Whatever the case, learning how to accept a divorce is very important to your mental and emotional health. Working as a top rated divorce lawyer in Bergen County New Jersey, here are three ways I have witnessed some clients accept the fact that your future ex-spouse wants a divorce: