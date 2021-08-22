Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

ELIZABETH ANN SHORT

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family announces with great sorrow the passing of ELIZABETH ANN SHORT on August 19, 2021, at the age of 78. The following family members will cherish her memory — sisters, Patty (Rodney) Daniels, Polly (Darrell) Ferrell and Penny Koontz; nephews, Brandon and Nicholas Ferrell; niece, Olivia (Joshua) Legg; and dear friends, Gayle and Jack Middlestaedt. Loved ones having left this life before Ann include her parents, Orville F. and Garnet (Enix) Short; brother, Frank Short; and nephew, Jeff Robinson. Ann was a passionate and skilled master quilter, and was a very active member in many quilting guilds during her life. She won numerous awards for her creative and intricate works. Ann’s family would like to extend gratitude to staff at Woodlands Retirement Community for the care and kindness shown to Ann during her residence there. A memorial gathering to celebrate Ann’s life will be held by her family on Friday, August 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family considers your love and best wishes to be a beautiful gift. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.regerfh.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
City
Elizabeth, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Flowers
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy