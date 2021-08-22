Cancel
Politics

Keep public participation civil

Evening Star
 6 days ago

For the first time in a long time, the public is taking an interest in government meetings. That’s a positive development, although the result hasn’t always been so positive in practice. Government boards are required to meet in public meetings in accordance with Indiana’s Open Door Law. This gives any...

Lebanon, ORlebanonlocalnews.com

Side benefit of pandemic may be increased public participation

We appreciate the local town hall meeting organized by state Rep. Jami Cate and Sen. Fred Girod in Lebanon earlier this month. To paraphrase, slightly, what Girod said: It’s good for all of us to get together, particularly in these weird, COVID-influenced times when nothing is normal – especially the legislative process. It’s important to communicate, directly, in person, with our legislators.
Union County, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Union County Public Schools votes to keep optional mask policy in place

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s Board of Education voted 7-2 Wednesday night to keep its optional mask policy in place. The board, under a recommendation from the county health department, considered a mask mandate for nearly three hours Wednesday night before voting against the measure. Map: More school districts...
Monroe County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Monroe County School Board keeps public comments policy as is

AMORY – While the Monroe County School Board temporarily suspended its public comment policy to allow for questions concerning COVID-19 issues during its July meeting, the policy, itself, was a point of discussion and further action Aug. 10. “With the understanding we had the temporary suspension of the language that...
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Democracy is a participation sport

“I don’t vote, because nothing ever changes” is a sentiment that is often echoed when you talk to someone about an upcoming election. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy that is not unique to us in Toledo, but I will speak specifically about our city, especially when it comes to municipal elections.
Public Healthwizmnews.com

Let’s keep mask discourse civil

As a nation, we have a history of civil discourse. Lately, however, it seems the discourse hasn’t been that civil. That is becoming increasingly evident when it comes to enacting policies to combat the coronavirus. We are seeing more incidents of heated debate over the need, or the order to, wear masks. It is happening at school board meetings across Wisconsin, including in our area. In Burlington school board members were called names and targeted with expletives. Angry parents searched the building for board members during a recess to confront them. A mask debate in Oconomowoc caused three school board members to quit. In Kenosha a board member is attending meetings virtually after those who disagree with her took and posted online pictures of her daughter. At the recent Holmen school board, police removed a number of protesters from the meeting after they refused to wear masks. Now the Wisconsin Department of Justice is warning that as tempers flare at school board meetings, not all speech is protected, and could become criminal if people make threats or are harassing others. Clearly many people feel passionate about this issue, but we need to make sure our discourse remains civil, and remember our children are watching us.
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Judge upholds sweeping new Missouri law that includes controversial public health provisions

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge Thursday denied a St. Louis suburb’s attempt to block a sweeping new state law from going into effect. Judge Daniel Green, in an exceptionally quick decision, said he was bound by previous state Supreme Court precedent in his denial of Overland’s request to put a halt to a law that includes restrictions on local governments in issuing pandemic-related public health orders.
Fitchburg, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

‘It breaks my heart:’ Apache Drive home deemed a chronic public nuisance by Fitchburg Common Council

Soon-to-be Fitchburg resident May Applebee made an emotional plea to the City of Fitchburg Common Council this week: She wanted her childhood house back. Prior to a quasi-judicial hearing over whether to designate her mother Kristine’s home at 2337 Apache Drive as a public nuisance because of the items that consumed the driveway and littered the backyard, May Applebee pleaded with Common Council members to give her mother another chance and promised to help get the property cleaned up. She told alders she was planning to move into the house and take legal action to evict her mother’s roommate, whom she blamed for trashing it.
ScienceAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Base COVID policy on science, not politics

How can one man put his political ambitions above the health and well-being of our children? Our family received the dreaded call from my 10-year-old grandson's school on Wednesday. He was running a fever and had to be taken immediately to an emergency care center for a COVID test. As...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Coalition To Launch Arizona Voter ID Ballot Initiative

Phoenix, AZ – On Monday, a political committee, Arizonans for Voter ID, filed the “Arizonans for Voter ID Act” ballot initiative with the Secretary of State’s Office. Organizers say the initiative will make it easier to vote, but harder to cheat. The initiative is supported by a growing list of...
Sangamon County, ILPantagraph

LETTER: Rude comments are not civil

It was bad enough that the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk, speaking at the state fair last week, made the rude remarks he did about Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Was it really necessary for Brenden Moore to repeat these remarks in his story, and for The Pantagraph to then print them? Wouldn't it have been enough to simply report that he made such remarks?

