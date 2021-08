The Call of Duty League will not have a repeat champion in 2021. The Toronto Ultra went the distance today to take down the Dallas Empire in the losers bracket final. In one of the most entertaining series of the entire season, Toronto clutched up at every moment in the series’ fifth game on Express Search and Destroy to close out the series. The Empire got the bomb down on the B site four times throughout the map, but each time, the Ultra were there for the retake. Toronto, who have been widely regarded as the second-best team in the league behind the Atlanta FaZe, made an impressive losers bracket run all the way to the grand finals.