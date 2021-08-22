Cancel
55 in 55: About gratitude

By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com
Cover picture for the articleAs much as I’ll remember the many places I’ve seen over the summer during the 55 in 55 project, I’ll remember the people, too. I have met a lot of people along the way and my favorite stops have always included meeting someone and spending a little time getting to know them, if only for a few minutes.

