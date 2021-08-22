55 in 55: About gratitude

1 Thessalonians 5:18 Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. It has been a fun summer around our house. Though we did not travel out of state or go on some exotic vacation, we had a great time doing local trips and fixing up the house. We added some new appliances, exchanged some plants in the yard, sorted out some closets, and put together some bunkbeds for the kid’s room so grandkids had a fun place to sleep over. And yes, we had a few sleepovers with the grandkids. Though it was a lot of activity as we went to the beach, out to eat, to a friend’s pool, visited a few parks, and of course a few Target runs to purchase rewards for good behavior, it was fairly exhausting. Both Kristi and I fell into bed each night with great memories, but tired bodies. One of the last nights I was just about at the end of my rope, cleaning up spilled milk, trying to get them to eat a bit more of the healthier things on their plate, and answering their many questions. One of them came to me, and looked me in the eye and said, “Thank you Papa. You are taking good care of me. You’re like my second dad.” Right then, several things happened at the same time: tears of appreciation started to fill my eyes, a renewed energy of affirmation flooded my being, and a settled confirmation of purpose pushed away the fatigue and filled my heart with a deeper sense of love. The gift of gratitude was fully experienced.