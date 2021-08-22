Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

New, sustainable refillery opens in Charlottesville

By Madison McNamee
NBC 29 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shopping sustainably in Charlottesville is a lot easier. Dogwood Refillery officially opened its doors on Saturday. “There wasn’t really any resource available in Charlottesville”, owner Alex Theriault said. “Part of me personally, became frustrated and just wanting to create a store where people can come and refill their products and kind of make it easy for people, like this is a community that’s how I kind of view the store.”

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Charlottesville, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refill#Sustainability#Sustainably#Wvir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

These are the US service members killed in the Kabul airport attack

A terror attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan left 11 Marines, one Army soldier and a Navy corpsman dead Thursday, injuring 20 more service members and inflicting even more carnage on Afghan civilians. The service members were holding the airport as the Biden administration rushes to evacuate...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy