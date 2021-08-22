New, sustainable refillery opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shopping sustainably in Charlottesville is a lot easier. Dogwood Refillery officially opened its doors on Saturday. “There wasn’t really any resource available in Charlottesville”, owner Alex Theriault said. “Part of me personally, became frustrated and just wanting to create a store where people can come and refill their products and kind of make it easy for people, like this is a community that’s how I kind of view the store.”