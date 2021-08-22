Cancel
I'm the Head Buyer at Shopbop—These Are the Only Denim Trends I Care About

By Bobby Schuessler
 6 days ago
If you’ve been interested in refreshing your denim offering as we head into the fall season, you’ve landed in the right spot. Yep, we’re chatting all about denim trends below. Specifically, we wanted intel on which cuts an industry insider is gravitating toward, so we tapped Stephanie Roberson, the chief merchandising officer at Shopbop, for recommendations. She’s the head buyer and leads a fashion team at one of the largest retailers out there, so she certainly knows what’s up in the style and trend department. In addition, Shopbop just launched its 2021 Denim Edit as well.

