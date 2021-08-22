I'm the Head Buyer at Shopbop—These Are the Only Denim Trends I Care About

It's a picturesque time that's bound to happen soon: There’s a crispness to the air, you go days without turning on your AC, and you find yourself pulling on a jacket as you run out the door. For fashion lovers, there’s no time of year like the fall. Gone are the dog days of summer that necessitate we wear the lightest clothing possible, and the utilitarian nightmares of freezing temperatures are not yet in sight. This season was made for the sartorially inclined to get creative in the best ways. Plus, with the buzz of the anticipated Met Gala and New York Fashion Week, there's something extra special about this time around. Fall outfits mean new beginnings, the ideal time to test out statement pieces while getting new life out of your preexisting wardrobe.