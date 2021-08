India’s Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal failed to impress in the final of the men’s shot put event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday. Having made the medal round with a 17.92 metres throw in the qualification, the Indian athlete was off colour as two foul throws and 17.08 metres in his third saw him finish 12th among as many finalists at the Kasarani Stadium.