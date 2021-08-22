Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

Playing its third road match in seven days, Seattle Sounders FC (12-3-6, 42 points) concluded its cross-country trip with a 2-1 win against the Columbus Crew (6-9-6, 24 points) on Saturday evening in Central Ohio. Saturday’s match marked Seattle’s first trip to newly constructed Lower.com Field, with the match being played in front of a crowd of 19,401 and a national television audience on network FOX. A rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup Final, today’s result moves Seattle’s all-time record in the regular season against Columbus to 7-4-5, with the club holding a 5-2-1 advantage in Ohio. The result marks the club’s third road win in the past seven days, the first time Sounders FC has earned nine points in a three-match road stretch in club history.
Comments / 0