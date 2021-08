Former NASCAR driver and current commentator Kyle Petty can’t help but get a little emotional when talking about the number 45. The Petty family cherishes the number 45 and are happy they will see the special number racing around NASCAR tracks again. Current NASCAR racer Kurt Busch will drive the number 45 Toyota Camry beginning in the 2022 season. Busch is a driver for former NBA great Michael Jordan’s 23XI team and will take over the number 45. Kyle Petty has reportedly given the group his blessing to allow Busch to race a car bearing the number.