Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

State
Ohio State
Person
Will Bruin
Xavier Arreaga
Raúl Ruidíaz
Eloy Room
#Ap#The Seattle Sounders
Soccer
MLS
Sports
MLSlafc.com

MLS Recap | MLS All-Stars (3)1-1(2) Liga MX All-Stars 8/25/21

It took penalties to settle, but in the first of a new era for the MLS All-Stars facing off against the Liga MX All-Stars, it was FC Dallas rising star Ricardo Pepi stepping up to take and score the final spot kick to win the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Six Sounders named starters in MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game

A record six Seattle Sounders were included in starting lineup for the MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game on Wednesday. That equals the record for most players from a single MLS team to start an All-Star Game, tying D.C. United in 2006. Perhaps even more notable than six Sounders being...
MLSchatsports.com

Crew collapses late, falls to Seattle Sounders 2-1

It happened again, but not in a good way. The Columbus Crew lost once a game, the team’s sixth defeat on the trot, dropping a 2-1 result to the Seattle Sounders. The Black & Gold took a second half lead, but couldn’t retain it, allowing the visiting Sounders to score two late goals to steal the win.
MLSWashington Post

Montero, Ruidiaz each score twice, Sounders rout Timbers 6-2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Raul Ruidiaz scored the go-ahead goal directly off a free kick and the Seattle Sounders went on to beat the rival Portland Timbers 6-2 in a Cascadia Cup match Sunday night. Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero each scored twice to help the Sounders (10-3-6) move into second in...
MLSBoston Globe

Gustavo Bou scores in 83rd minute, MLS-leading Revolution beat Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
MLSKESQ

Adam Buksa scores twice, Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 4-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored twice, Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng each added a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday night. New England improved to 15-3-4. It has won seven of its last nine games, including the last four in a row. The Revolution have 49 points after 22 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with 2019 Los Angeles FC. Brenner Souza da Silva scored for Cincinnati, which is winless in a franchise-record 10 straight matches, though seven of those have been ties.
MLSABC 4

Real Salt Lake scores in 88th minute to beat Houston, 2-1

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It looked like Real Salt Lake and the Houston Dynamo were going to play to a draw for the third time this season. But Anderson Julio was not fit to be tied. Julio, a substitution in the 80th minute, scored the game-winning goal in the...
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC scores two late goals in 2-1 comeback win over Columbus in MLS Cup Final rematch

Playing its third road match in seven days, Seattle Sounders FC (12-3-6, 42 points) concluded its cross-country trip with a 2-1 win against the Columbus Crew (6-9-6, 24 points) on Saturday evening in Central Ohio. Saturday’s match marked Seattle’s first trip to newly constructed Lower.com Field, with the match being played in front of a crowd of 19,401 and a national television audience on network FOX. A rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup Final, today’s result moves Seattle’s all-time record in the regular season against Columbus to 7-4-5, with the club holding a 5-2-1 advantage in Ohio. The result marks the club’s third road win in the past seven days, the first time Sounders FC has earned nine points in a three-match road stretch in club history.
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Adames scores twice as Brewers take series from Pirates, 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Sunday. Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the lastplace Pirates. In the first, Adames singled off Dillon Peters (0-1) and […]
MLSWBNS 10TV Columbus

Crew give up 2 goals late, lose 2-1 to Sounders

Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.
GamblingMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Penn National Results Combined Thursday

1st_$31,600, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HobbiesMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Evangeline Downs Results Thursday August 26th, 2021

7th-$30,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Showery. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Espino's arm, bat lead Nationals over skidding Mets 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 win over the free-falling New York Mets on Friday night. The loss was the 19th in 25 games...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

US keeper Turner star as MLS down Liga-MX in All Star Game

Los Angeles (AFP) – New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was the hero as the MLS All-Stars defeated their counterparts from Mexico’s Liga-MX on penalties to win Major League Soccer’s All-Star game on Wednesday. US international Turner pulled off superb saves from Liga-MX duo Rogeli Funes Mori and Salvador Reyes...
MLSSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louisans Ream, Sargent picked for US roster as World Cup qualifying starts

St. Louisans Josh Sargent and Tim Ream were among the 26 players called into U.S. national team camp in Nashville for the start of World Cup qualifying on Thursday. In a jammed-together schedule because of COVID, the U.S. team will travel to El Salvador for a match on Thursday, return to face Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5, then go back to Central America to play in Honduras on Sept. 8.
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT roster for Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: Ricardo Pepi picks U.S. Soccer squad over Mexico

The United States men's national team roster for next month's World Cup qualifiers is here. The 26-player squad selected by manager Gregg Berhalter was announced Thursday. This is the first squad for the U.S. since winning both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup this past summer, and it included a big development. Ricardo Pepi, the talented 18-year-old striker of FC Dallas, has chosen the United States over Mexico and is part of this USMNT roster.

