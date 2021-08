If 2020 was the year more people started walking, then 2021 might be the year of people walking even more. According to government stats, 94% of those who reported an increase in heading out for a stroll since the start of the pandemic thought it likely they’d continue to do so, even after its end. No doubt because it’s a lovely, healthy, mind-and-body healing thing to do. Fortunately, Great Britain has some great walks. Here are some of the best options for a UK walking break.