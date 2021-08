It might not be the most obvious upgrade you can make, but the best water bottles for cycling will help you perform at your peak and get the most out of your rides. Staying hydrated is so important that it actually goes beyond just performance and bleeds into general safety. When you start to dehydrate you risk serious health complications, and even just a little dehydration will affect cognition - that's your ability to focus on the task at hand and make snap decisions when faced with obstacles and road hazards. You've got to stay hydrated to stay safe, and with that in mind the humble water bottle, or bidon, takes on a new importance.