Family Relationships

I wish my children would hurry up and move out

By Anonymous author
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing that a year or more of lockdowns has taught me, it’s that my wife and I quite like each other’s company. That is to say, we really don’t want the kids hanging around all the time, getting in the way. In fact, it’s high time the eldest two moved out.

Society
Relationships
Family Relationships
Army
Relationship Advice

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Family Relationships

How I Realized I'm Not the Fun Parent — and Why That's Completely Okay

One mom spent years trying to be the "fun" parent before realizing it just wasn't in her nature. Before I had kids, I had pretty high expectations for the activities my future children and I were going to do together. I imagined myself whipping up delicious, Pinterest-worthy concoctions, picking out elaborate, super-chic matching outfits (that I’d hashtag #OOTD, of course) and getting YouTube messages from moms asking me how I managed to do it all. Unfortunately, I forgot a few things: I hate crafts, don’t dress up often and I’m not one to stand out in a crowd.
Family Relationships

How Can I Get My Family to Let Me Go?

It was a plaintive voice. From someone who knows they are dying, but whose family can’t accept the fact. Perhaps that’s your situation – when you are 60+, because we have lived more years than we are probably going to live, it does happen that people start to face the end.
Relationship Advice

Ask Amy: Not-quite-divorced couple enjoys 'meeting up'

Dear Amy: I have been dating a man for over two years. He is good with my kids and I appreciate that, given that they aren’t his children. I am not divorced, and occasionally meet up (if you know what I mean) with my not-quite ex-husband, “Dan.”. It doesn’t happen...
Family Relationships

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Family Relationships
Cars 108

An Honest Open Letter to My Son As He Becomes a First Time Dad

I really feel at this point I should be giving you all types of advice on being a parent and I’m not even sure where to begin. In just a few weeks you experience one of the most amazing moments of your life, becoming a dad. How can it be possible? Somehow 33 years I’ve gone by and it seems like only yesterday I was holding you in my arms for the very first time.
Kids
Upworthy

Dad writes 690 inspiring lunch notes to daughter to ease her anxiety at school: 'I'm here'

It was in 2017 that Addison Yandle's parents noticed a considerable shift in her demeanor. She had just started fourth grade and the usually cheerful girl had turned moody and anxious. Something wasn't right. "She was more reserved than normal, and she was anxious about going to school," recalled Dr. Chris Yandle, reported PEOPLE. "We'd later learn that she was being bullied by a supposed friend of hers." Addison's father wanted to cheer her up and started leaving small lunch notes. The first one he wrote read: "Be nice to others. Not everyone will look like you. Learn to spot the unique and special things in other people. You have the power to change someone's life!" Dr. Yandle didn't think much of it, he just wanted to lift her spirits. "I thought it might make her smile or brighten her day," he explains of the note. "To me, it was my way of saying 'I'm here,' without actually sitting next to her at lunch."
Kids
POPSUGAR

The 7 Words My Kids Hear Every Night Before Bed

My kids mess up. We apologize, forgive, and together decide what to do differently the next time. But then, we move on. I made a conscious choice a few years ago not to belabor their shortcomings. Here's why. Our kids have so many masters. Add to that a child who...
Family Relationships

Parents to young adults should remember, less is more

It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.

