Creasy greens, nor dock vs. broad dock, and poke salad

Six Eighty Cellars, the newest winery on Cayuga Lake, has recently opened at 3050 Swick Road, Ovid. The owners of nearby Buttonwood Grove Winery, Melissa and Dave Pittard of Skaneateles, were seeking to purchase additional vineyard acreage when the former Toro Run Winery became available for sale. Attracted by the well maintained vines and wide array of classic grapes, as well as its proximity to their other facilities, they seized the opportunity to establish a second brand. Rising 680 feet from the bottom of the lake to the uppermost point of the property, the steeply sloped vineyards and panoramic view reflect their bold vision for this new venture, and is the origin of the winery’s name.