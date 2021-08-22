Creasy greens, nor dock vs. broad dock, and poke salad

Summer’s not over yet. Get your boat out and drop anchor at these waterfront eateries from Orient Point to Riverhead. With its airy Mediterranean vibe overlooking Gardiner’s Bay, this is the North Fork branch of Montauk’s famed seafood restaurant. Expect extravagant shared platters at Hamptons prices, from their Orient Tower (oysters, snow crab claws, jumbo shrimp, clams and tuna tartar, $125), watermelon salad ($31), huge shared plates of lobster pasta or lobster cobb salad (both $88), Mediterranean spreads ($29) and crudité platters ($38). Wash it down with Duryea’s own Provence style rosé. Be prepared to wait, as Duryea’s is first-come, first-serve, even for one of the 20 dockage slips, and don’t show up in just your swimsuit. It’s more country club fancy than country casual. Note that their season ends by Sept. 12, and could wrap up as early as Sept. 6.
