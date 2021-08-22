Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cheers and Jeers

By The Editorial Board
The Citizens Voice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEERS to the state order requiring vaccine providers to host immunization clinics for students, teachers, staff and families at Pennsylvania public schools. Every local district should take advantage of this opportunity to keep our schools safe.

www.citizensvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheers#Immunization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Howard County, INKokomo Tribune

Cheer: School officials rise to today's challenges

Just over one year ago, under difficult COVID circumstances, all of our schools in Howard County opened on time while many schools around the country sadly never opened. Not only did our schools open, but they also remained open and educated our children while battling challenging protocols and the trickiness of the virus. Now here we are, still amid a pandemic, and our schools are open again! I can’t say enough about what our teachers, administrators and volunteers have accomplished on the front lines. I want to thank our schools for the close partnership with county officials and for the incredible work you have all achieved on behalf of our children.
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Sequim, WASequim Gazette

Pre-schoolyear cheer

“You’ve had a lot thrown at you,” Sequim school board president Brandino Gibson noted Monday morning, with hundreds of teachers and paraeducators from Sequim’s elementary, middle and high schools, along with custodians, bus drivers, administrators and others. “In another week, we’ll have 2,000-plus kids walking back through our doors …...
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Three Cheers for Us ‘Middles’

That’s when the world celebrates National Middle Child Day every year, but you ignored it just as you have ignored us "middles" our entire lives!. I’m the third-born child in a family of six — an only boy with five sisters. As a tyke I longed for the acceptance of...
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteers Spread Cheer For ‘Kindness Day’ In Uniontown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A group of 20 volunteers took to the streets to spread some cheer in Uniontown on Saturday. For the 4th year on ‘Kindness Day,’ the group handed out gifts like flowers, candy, and cards at the five corners intersection. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “The community has donated so much stuff, from flowers to candy, to just cards, to just anything we can collect. From donations we are giving out today, but the community really bonded and gave us a lot of stuff,” a volunteer said. Those who participated in the event said the it’s a great way to pay the kindness forward.
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Cheer: Thank you for ‘beefing up’ the mission

Thank you to those from our community who participated in this year’s 4-H auction. We are so grateful for your generosity in purchasing animals to be donated to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. These animals are very vital in helping us continue meeting the nutritional needs of those we serve. Last...
Berks County, PALancaster Farming

Opinion: Cheers to Fair Season

Beer gardens and Berks County fairs seem to go hand in hand, considering that half of the region’s fairs sell frosty pints as an attraction. Alcoholic beverages are not for everyone, and they need to be enjoyed responsibly, but beer gardens are a tradition in my home county. They add variety and interest to fairs, and I see that as a positive.
Temecula, CAValley News

Audience interrupts TVH presentation to Temecula City Council on COVID-19 stats with boos and jeers

A presentation to Temecula City Council on COVID-19 by Temecula Valley Hospital CEO Darlene Wetton and chief of staff Dr. Andrew Ho was met with boos and jeers from the audience during the Temecula City Council meeting, Aug. 10. During her presentation, Wetton gave an update on the hospital as a whole. She said that the past year had put a strain on the teaching hospital that now boasts over 100 residents, but that they never strayed from their focus on quality. She told the council that the hospital had received a comprehensive stroke center designation, its second Leapfrog Top Hospital Award in the nation and nine Leapfrog A grade awards. “This past year we received the comprehensive stroke center designation,” she said. “We are the only one in this region with this important.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Cheering on the next generation

Some parents will shed tears this week. Our high school graduates who are going to college will actually go. You know, pack duffel bags, boxes, and backpacks in cars, and, on the way, pick up more essential dorm stuff at Walmart or Target. The really brave will go to Ikea in the firm belief they can actually assemble that necessary bookcase and in the hopes the flat-wrapped-package will have all the necessary pieces for assembly.
Pennsylvania StateThe Citizens Voice

Apply PA HEAT in right places

Pennsylvania is among the states with multiple highly advanced health care systems. But like the country as a whole, state residents face a wide disparity in terms of basic health, access to care and long-term outcomes.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

CHEERS & JEERS: Not All Leaders Created Equal Really

To our fair county’s new Chief Financial Officer Rick Crager. He’s worked with the State of Oregon for 32 years taking care of our schools’ finances, and will now be Benton County’s very own. FAREWELL to OSU’s Shelby Walker as she leaves for a new leadership position at the National...
Luzerne County, PAThe Citizens Voice

Community digest 08/26/2021

Luzerne County Historical Society will host musician Melanie Zinkanis from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Nathan Denison House, 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. She will play period music on the harpsichord and violin on site. Tours of the 1790 home will also be given by docents in period attire. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for LCHS members. Public is welcome. Reservations are not required. Nathan Denison was one of the first 40 shareholders in the Susquehanna Company to settle five new towns in the Wyoming Valley in February 1769. Denison became a popular leader of the pioneer settlers from Connecticut. He served as a justice of the peace and colonel of the local militia. He was the second in command at the Battle of Wyoming, and was present at the surrender of the Wyoming Valley in 1778. Founded in 1858, the Luzerne County Historical Society is Pennsylvania’s oldest county historical society. For information, visit the website, www.luzernehistory.org or follow the society on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/luzernehistory/.
Family RelationshipsCitizen Tribune

Three cheers for us ‘middles’

That’s when the world celebrates National Middle Child Day every year, but you ignored it just as you have ignored us “middles” our entire lives!. I’m the third-born child in a family of six — an only boy with five sisters. As a tyke I longed for the acceptance of...
Mcleod County, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Cheers

Thank you for your thoughtful donations to Relay for Life of McLeod County. The common goal is to defeat cancer. We can only do it because of people like you. — Arlene Schwarz, White Ribbon Fighters team member.

Comments / 0

Community Policy