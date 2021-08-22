Cheers and Jeers

Luzerne County Historical Society will host musician Melanie Zinkanis from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Nathan Denison House, 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. She will play period music on the harpsichord and violin on site. Tours of the 1790 home will also be given by docents in period attire. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for LCHS members. Public is welcome. Reservations are not required. Nathan Denison was one of the first 40 shareholders in the Susquehanna Company to settle five new towns in the Wyoming Valley in February 1769. Denison became a popular leader of the pioneer settlers from Connecticut. He served as a justice of the peace and colonel of the local militia. He was the second in command at the Battle of Wyoming, and was present at the surrender of the Wyoming Valley in 1778. Founded in 1858, the Luzerne County Historical Society is Pennsylvania’s oldest county historical society. For information, visit the website, www.luzernehistory.org or follow the society on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/luzernehistory/.