The stock price of MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) – a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, where the company is authorized to repurchase up to US$10 million of its shares, effective until August 26, 2022. And MOGU expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.