Hints from Heloise: Pet care post-pandemic

The pandemic pushed pet adoptions to new records. How has that impacted your work? The good side is that we’ve been very busy with a lot of pet owners. The bad side is that if the caseload goes up, sometimes it can compromise the quality of care we can provide. Quite a few times the caseload was just too high, and we went into something called limited admission status (L.A.S.) in the veterinary world. I would call other hospitals to see if they could take patients from us, but usually by then all the other clinics were also overwhelmed.