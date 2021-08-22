Wheeler's question: Watching airport expenses

We can appreciate Executive Councilor David Wheeler’s vote against the state bonding a $13 million runway connection to a proposed cargo terminal at the Boston-Manchester Regional Airport. Wheeler votes his convictions, which include a reluctance to use taxpayer money for other than direct public benefit. Today, however, it is sometimes difficult to separate public and private dollars and what makes sense. The bond in question is unlikely to be defaulted and end up on the state’s tab. Cargo has been a winner for the airport.