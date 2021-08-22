Sweet Spot Farm and Apiary growing, buzzing with possibilities in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lindsay and Josh Sykes moved to Bridgeport and quickly started to sell Sweet Spot Honey. But, just as quickly, they ran into a problem. “We started with the honeybees — one of the first years we were here, there were not a lot of flowers blooming. We had to feed them a lot of sugar water because there wasn’t any food for them,” Lindsay said. “We decided to start growing flowers mostly for the honey, and so the bees had something to eat and now we have so many.”