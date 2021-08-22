Cancel
Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

By The Associated Press
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...

