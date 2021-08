Biases in data that we should all be aware of to build a reliable and fair machine learning model. Machine learning models are increasingly used to make decisions or to inform decisions. For e.g. A model might influence a decision for approval of a loan, screening candidate resumes for a job application, etc. Such decisions are crucial and we need to be confident that our models don’t discriminate against ethnicity, gender, age, or any such factors. Many machine learning models can often contain unintentional bias that could result in unreliable and unfair outcomes. Building and evaluating a good machine learning model requires doing more than just calculating loss metrics. Before operationalizing a model, it is important to analyze your training data and sometimes the source of the data to look for biases.