5 Online Data Science Courses You Can Finish in 1 Day

Staying up to date with the latest advancements in data science is crucial if you want to have a successful career. There are different ways to keep yourself up to date, whether by attending conferences, following data science leaders on Twitter, reading blogs and research papers, or following data science channels on YouTube. One way that helped me stay on track is by listening to data science podcasts. I find myself tuning in when I am in the gym, hiking, or in the car. In this article, I will list the 4 podcasts that I listen to most, and I highly recommend you check them out for yourself. Before I start, I would like to remind you to check out my article from last week, where I talk about the 5 YouTubers I follow and help me break into the industry. Check out the link below: